Oakland County Man Found Murdered In Jamaica Hotel Room

(WWJ) -- An investigation is underway after an Oakland County man was found murdered in Jamaica last week.

Theodore Walling, 65, of West Bloomfield had been in Jamaica for more than a week when he was found stabbed to death Wednesday in a hotel room in Montego Bay, according to multiple reports.

Jamaican authorities believe Walling knew his attacker. He was last seen going into his hotel room with a man, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. His family says the suspect took Walling's phone, laptop, credit cards and passport, as well as precious gems that apparently related to his business.

Walling had recently retired, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with expenses.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

"Ted was a loving father. He was very active in the community with Franklin baseball and also Groves Football always seen there supporting his son Josh and cheering him on," the GoFundMe page says.

Police are still investigating the murder and the family is still working with authorities to take custody of his remains.